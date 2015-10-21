BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auctions for 490 million yuan ($77.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GhIDTT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3487 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes