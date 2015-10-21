BRIEF-China Kangda Food says entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million
Oct 21 By-health Co Ltd
* Says sees 9-month net profit up 22 percent y/y at 584.7 million yuan ($92.10 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RVA1DI
($1 = 6.3487 Chinese yuan renminbi)
