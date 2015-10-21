BRIEF-China Kangda Food says entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million
Oct 21 Guangxia Yinchuan Industry Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trading of shares to resume on Oct 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W3HwbY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
