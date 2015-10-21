** Pearson loses more than 1.5 billion GBP ($2.32 billion) in market value on Wednesday, and stock on track for its worst one-day slide ever

** A lack of significant bearish bets on the stock, which may have led to short-covering and stemmed the decline, a possible reason for the outsized drop

** According to latest FCA disclosures, no hedge fund held a significant short position (defined as >0.5pct of outstanding shares) in Pearson as of Oct 20

** Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP and AQR Capital Management, LLC both held short positions in the stock but trimmed those to below the 0.5 pct threshold in Q1 this year

** No indication if funds still hold a short in Pearson

** On the flipside, list of funds long the stock a who's who of the investment world

** BlackRock Institutional Trust, Columbia Threadneedle Investments (UK) and well-regarded British firm Lindsell Train among top shareholders as per latest filings on Thomson Reuters Eikon

** Dutch and Norwegian govt pension funds held stakes of more than 1 pct as of the end of last year while the Libyan Investment Authority held a near 3 pct stake as of last year ($1 = 0.6470 pounds) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)