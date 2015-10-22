** Anglo American shares off to a weak start as miner defers platinum investment decisions, cuts diamond output

** Shares down c.4 pct, biggest loser on the FTSE in early trades

** Anglo American, like its peers, is grappling with sliding commodity prices across the board, and exploration and evaluation spend for the quarter was down 34 percent to $70 million

** Stock top loser on FTSE 350 Mining Index which is down 1 pct

** Other miners such as Glencore and BHP Billiton down 0.5-2 pct, among top losers on the FTSE