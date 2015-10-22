** Infinis Energy up c.40 pct & top gainer by a huge margin on FTSE's all share utilities index in hefty volume after Monterey Group makes offer for renewable power generator, valuing it at 555 mln stg ($856 mln)

** Monterey, which already owns 68.5 pct of Infinis and is owned by PE firm Terra Firma, makes 185p/shr offer for the stake it co it does not already own

** Stock jumps to a high of 185.75p, touching a price higher than the offer value, which is at 40.4 pct premium to Infinis' Oct. 21 closing price

** Close to 35X of the stock's 30-day avg volume traded through in 50 mins post bell, with shares on track for their 2nd sharpest one-day move ever

** Bid timed even as Infinis and peer Drax are battling the British government in court for not providing enough notice when it announced the removal of a climate change tax exemption in July

** Infinis has plummeted nearly a third in value since July 7, the day before Osborne said Britain's renewable energy suppliers and their customers will no longer be exempt from a climate change tax (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)