TABLE-DeGrasse Tyson's 'Astrophysics' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers

May 11 Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson's new guide, "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," debuted at the top of the U.S. non-fiction best-sellers list on Thursday, while Ivanka Trump's "Women Who Work" debuted at No. 9. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "16th Seduction"