** Car dealer Inchcape up c. 3 pct, tops list of Stoxx 600 Retail risers & on track for sharpest move in more than 2.5 mnths

** Reports Q3 LFL sales growth of 10.1 pct in constant currency, which Liberum says is ahead of mid-single digit consensus expectations

** Earnings expectations inching up on stock with FY EPS estimates up 0.8 pct over the past month, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Co says on track to deliver a robust FY performance

** 3rd top gainer on a slightly negative FTSE midcap index on Thursday; up more than twice as much as index on YTD basis

** Half of its avg 30-day volume traded through in 1 hr post bell