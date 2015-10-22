** GKN, a supplier of components to Volkswagen
and Airbus, rises c.2 pct & top gainer on
Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index
** British engineering co sticks with its forecast for
growth in 2015, despite seeing a softening in Chinese auto
demand and some other markets in the final quarter
** Deterioration in number of end markets hurting
engineering cos with industry bellwethers hinting that
conditions are getting tougher in H2
** But Numis writes in a client note that GKN's
significantly higher exposure to sectors more geared to consumer
spending vs fixed investments offers a cushion against China
concerns
** Strong demand for commercial aerospace parts will offset
a 1 pct decline in the automotive market in the current period,
GKN says in a statement
** 2nd top gainer on a slightly negative FTSE-100,
having underperformed index heavily on a YTD basis
** A third of 30-day avg volume traded through in 1.5 hrs
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)