** GKN, a supplier of components to Volkswagen and Airbus, rises c.2 pct & top gainer on Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index

** British engineering co sticks with its forecast for growth in 2015, despite seeing a softening in Chinese auto demand and some other markets in the final quarter

** Deterioration in number of end markets hurting engineering cos with industry bellwethers hinting that conditions are getting tougher in H2

** But Numis writes in a client note that GKN's significantly higher exposure to sectors more geared to consumer spending vs fixed investments offers a cushion against China concerns

** Strong demand for commercial aerospace parts will offset a 1 pct decline in the automotive market in the current period, GKN says in a statement

** 2nd top gainer on a slightly negative FTSE-100, having underperformed index heavily on a YTD basis

** A third of 30-day avg volume traded through in 1.5 hrs (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)