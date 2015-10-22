UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
Oct 22 Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 80.5 percent y/y at 146.2 million yuan ($23.00 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GrCRPq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.