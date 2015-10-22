BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces results of study evaluating patients implanted with S-ICD System
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System
Oct 22 Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 450 million yuan ($70.78 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KpYlHy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)