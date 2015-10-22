Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Oct 22 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire kangyuan pharmaceutical for 2.65 billion yuan ($416.82 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NphZrF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.