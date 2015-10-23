Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct. 22: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct. 29: Interglobe Aviation (India) IPO-INAI.NS - $500 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** Oct. 30: CICC (China) - $800 mln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** CICC sets price range for US$810m Hong Kong IPO
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to afternoon)