Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** EM Asia ex China, Malaysia has seen net inflows of $3 bln in Oct., vs four consecutive months of sales earlier, totalling $23 bln - Credit Suisse
** Higher scope of foreign buying coupled with low valuations and likely improvement in return ratios may support the ongoing rally
** Asia Ex Japan: Valuation led rally may extend on returns, earnings
** The fact that net foreign buying so far is just $3 bln after selling of $23 bln suggests more upside - analysts Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say
** Adds foreigners are net buyers of only Taiwan and India in EM Asia on 12-month rolling flows relative to market cap
** Says Taiwan has seen $1.5 bln of foreign inflows in Oct. so far, followed by India at $850 mln
** Also, inflows into EM funds continued for a second consecutive week, with Asia being a beneficiary due to China ETFs
** History suggests Asia ex Japan close to bottom (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to afternoon)