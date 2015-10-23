** EM Asia ex China, Malaysia has seen net inflows of $3 bln in Oct., vs four consecutive months of sales earlier, totalling $23 bln - Credit Suisse

** Higher scope of foreign buying coupled with low valuations and likely improvement in return ratios may support the ongoing rally

** Asia Ex Japan: Valuation led rally may extend on returns, earnings

** The fact that net foreign buying so far is just $3 bln after selling of $23 bln suggests more upside - analysts Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** Adds foreigners are net buyers of only Taiwan and India in EM Asia on 12-month rolling flows relative to market cap

** Says Taiwan has seen $1.5 bln of foreign inflows in Oct. so far, followed by India at $850 mln

** Also, inflows into EM funds continued for a second consecutive week, with Asia being a beneficiary due to China ETFs

** History suggests Asia ex Japan close to bottom