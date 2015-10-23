** Srei Infrastructure Finance falls 4.7 pct adding to 4.9 pct decline in the previous session

** American Tower-Viom deal implies an EV/tower of $75,000, nearly 40 pct discount to rival Bharti Infratel's current valuation - Analysts

** American Tower bulks up in India with $1.2 bln Viom stake buy

** SREI Infrastructure, which owns about 18 pct of Viom along with its associates, will sell the stake for 29.52 bln rupees to cut debt - filing

** Bharti Infratel also falls 2.2 pct on worries deal may weigh on valuations and raise competition - Analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)