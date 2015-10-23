BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire an investment management firm for 415.8 million yuan ($65.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hZvbs1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3558 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017