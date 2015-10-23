Oct 23 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd

* Says nine-month net profit up 144.0 percent y/y at 722.7 million yuan ($113.67 million)

* Says Q3 contract sales up 96.5 percent y/y at 577.1 million yuan

($1 = 6.3581 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)