BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says nine-month net profit up 144.0 percent y/y at 722.7 million yuan ($113.67 million)
* Says Q3 contract sales up 96.5 percent y/y at 577.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RrG6GW; bit.ly/1kyHq0H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3581 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017