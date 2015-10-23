BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group says files for non-timely 10-Q
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 500 million yuan ($78.67 million) in DCT automatic transmission project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PFuPoZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results