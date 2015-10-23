BRIEF-Darling Ingredients Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Oct 23 Orient Group Inc
* Says expects 9-month net profit to fall 40-60 percent y/y versus net profit of 1.13 billion yuan ($177.99 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LKa99r
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Wynn Resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer and completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027