Oct 23 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 33.3 percent y/y at 594.0 million yuan ($93.56 million)

* Says 9-month contract sales up 43 percent y/y at 7.3 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/203aCwX ; bit.ly/1Gv1dYm

