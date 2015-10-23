BRIEF-Chief Financial Officer W. Douglas Benn to retire from Cheesecake Factory
* Chief financial officer W. Douglas Benn to retire from the cheesecake factory incorporated
Oct 23 Donlinks Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W8BsiD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Chief financial officer W. Douglas Benn to retire from the cheesecake factory incorporated
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: