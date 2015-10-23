BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Says book value per share was $2.23 (c$2.97) at March 31, 2017, compared to $2.21 (c$2.97) at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 2.78 billion yuan ($437.88 million) in Beijing
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NXCWx3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says book value per share was $2.23 (c$2.97) at March 31, 2017, compared to $2.21 (c$2.97) at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HFF secures $100 million refinancing for retail power center in North Bergen, New Jersey