BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 67.4 percent stake of Jiangsu Joylong automobile for 1.96 billion yuan ($308.72 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 1.39 billion yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LKuqvC; bit.ly/1PL6EVb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Nordstrom Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as fewer people visited the apparel retailer's stores in the United States, sending its shares down 3.7 percent after the bell.