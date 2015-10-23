Oct 23 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 67.4 percent stake of Jiangsu Joylong automobile for 1.96 billion yuan ($308.72 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.39 billion yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, replenish capital

