BRIEF-Luna Innovations quarterly revenue $13.1 mln vs. $14 mln
* Q1 loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.05 Source text (http://bit.ly/2ppfVgU) Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Leyard Optoelectronic
* Says U.S. unit plans to merge Planar Systems for about $156.8 million
* Says Planar Systems to delist from NASDAQ after merger completed
* Says aims to raise up to 1.98 billion yuan ($311.87 million)in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and boost working capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kzq8R3; bit.ly/1Ma1uwk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.05 Source text (http://bit.ly/2ppfVgU) Further company coverage:
* RA Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update