Oct 23 Leyard Optoelectronic

* Says U.S. unit plans to merge Planar Systems for about $156.8 million

* Says Planar Systems to delist from NASDAQ after merger completed

* Says aims to raise up to 1.98 billion yuan ($311.87 million)in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and boost working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kzq8R3; bit.ly/1Ma1uwk

