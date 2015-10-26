Asia Rice-Buyers turn to Vietnam as prices stay firm in Thailand, India
* Thai prices expected to remain high for next one to three weeks
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct. 29: Interglobe Aviation (India) IPO-INAI.NS - $500 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** Oct. 30: CICC (China) - $800 mln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct. 30: SH Kelkar (India)- $78 mln IPO. JM Financial, Kotak
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Kangning Hospital IPO-WZKN.HK pre-markets US$80m Hong Kong IPO
** CICC secures cornerstone investment of US$465m for IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
