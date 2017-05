** Bharti Airtel falls 0.4 pct giving up intraday gains of as much as 1.6 pct

** Q2 net profit up 10 pct y/y

** Q2 profit is in-line with estimates after adjusting for exceptional items - analysts

** Company had a gain of 10.44 bln rupees in Q2 from the divestment of telecom towers in Zambia, Uganda and Kenya - filing

** Management commentary is also not encouraging - traders (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)