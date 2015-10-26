BRIEF-Aimia qtrly EPS C$0.04
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
(Adds Q4 dividend forecast) Oct 26 (Reuters)- Advantest Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 86.67 78.94 160.00
(+9.8 pct) (+32.4 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating 6.75 6.39 10.00
(+5.6 pct) (-31.6 pct) Pretax 6.31 8.02 9.50
(-21.4 pct) (-49.6 pct) Net 4.43 4.59 6.70
(-3.4 pct) (-48.3 pct) EPS 25.38 yen 26.32 yen 38.38 yen EPS Diluted 22.94 yen 23.79 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Advantest Corp is a measuring instruments maker, strong in chip testing devices. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6857.T
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
* STMicroelectronics CFO says expects to meet or exceed long-promised 10 percent operating margin target in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)