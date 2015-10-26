BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT qtrly diluted FFO per unit $0.20
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
Oct 26 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 25.2 percent y/y at 458.9 million yuan ($72.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N1TJO7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3498 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities