BRIEF-Cartera Industrial Rea CEO steps down
* SAYS CEO ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ-ADALID GARCÍA-ZOZAYA STEPS DOWN Source text for Eikon:
Oct 26 China Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell 30 percent stakes each in two property firms for a combined 399.9 million yuan ($62.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lwn54W
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3493 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.