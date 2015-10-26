BRIEF-Cartera Industrial Rea CEO steps down
* SAYS CEO ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ-ADALID GARCÍA-ZOZAYA STEPS DOWN Source text for Eikon:
Oct 26 Taiwan's central bank will ease rules for banks to clear the Chinese currency in Taiwan, two officials said Monday.
* The central bank will release details in a press briefing later this afternoon.
* Bank of China's Taipei branch currently is the only Chinese bank that handles the clearing on the island. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung)
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.