BRIEF-Indoco Remedies receives approval from UK-MHRA for facility in Goa
Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa
Oct 26 Jiuzhitang Co Ltd
Says gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on Oct 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1i8xwks
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 8.3 million versus EGP 8.5 million year ago