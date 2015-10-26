BRIEF-Indoco Remedies receives approval from UK-MHRA for facility in Goa
* Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pC15Qn) Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 24,801.6 percent y/y at 295.6 million yuan ($46.54 million)
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 1,497.2-1,791.4 percent y/y at 380-450 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OQy50K; bit.ly/1RwERpY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 8.3 million versus EGP 8.5 million year ago