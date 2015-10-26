Oct 26 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 24,801.6 percent y/y at 295.6 million yuan ($46.54 million)

* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 1,497.2-1,791.4 percent y/y at 380-450 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OQy50K; bit.ly/1RwERpY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)