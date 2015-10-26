BRIEF-Indoco Remedies receives approval from UK-MHRA for facility in Goa
* Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pC15Qn) Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 31.8 percent y/y at 499.0 million yuan ($78.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1i8zhy2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 8.3 million versus EGP 8.5 million year ago