BRIEF-Cartera Industrial Rea CEO steps down
* SAYS CEO ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ-ADALID GARCÍA-ZOZAYA STEPS DOWN Source text for Eikon:
Oct 26 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc IPO-GEOR.L:
* Announces indicative price range for its IPO
* Expected price range for offering has been set at between 215 pence to 315 pence per share
* Expects to raise gross primary proceeds of $100 million for group through issue of new shares
* Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around Nov. 6, with conditional dealings in shares beginning on London Stock Exchange on same day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.