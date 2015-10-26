BRIEF-Veon Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $2.3 billion
* Veon reports double digit revenue and ebitda growth and nearly usd 200 million in underlying equity free cash flow in q1 2017; fy 2017 guidance confirmed
Oct 26 Xian Longi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says signs sales contract on solar components worth about 400 million yuan ($62.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k4mcan
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Veon reports double digit revenue and ebitda growth and nearly usd 200 million in underlying equity free cash flow in q1 2017; fy 2017 guidance confirmed
* Apivio provides update on Nuri transaction and urges shareholders to tender before deadline of May 12, 2017