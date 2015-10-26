Oct 26 Joyoung Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 17.1 percent y/y at 185.7 million yuan ($29.24 million)

* Says Hong Kong unit signs agreement with Cathay Capital private equity to invest 5 millioneuros in Sino-French (Innovation) Fund

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Xt50dg; bit.ly/1LwzTrY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)