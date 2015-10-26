BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says not excluding anything in U.S.
* CEO says still believes stake in bt is valuable asset despite impairments Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
Oct 26 Dr Peng Telecom And Media Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 41.5 percent y/y at 597.2 million yuan ($94.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1R8x2XH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it completed acquisition of Anhui Brainware Chang'an Electronics