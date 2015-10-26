BRIEF-Nozha International Hospital Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 8.3 million versus EGP 8.5 million year ago
Oct 26 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 18.6 percent y/y at 127.6 million yuan ($20.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LwBHRL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 8.3 million versus EGP 8.5 million year ago
* GROSS PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE OF ALMOST EUR 5.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)