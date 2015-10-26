BRIEF-Adidas says several parties interested in ice hockey brand
* CEO says has several interested parties for ice hockey brand CCM, sale still in initial stages Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
Oct 26 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from October 27 pending announcement
