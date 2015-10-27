Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct. 29: Interglobe Aviation (India) IPO-INAI.NS - $500
mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak,
UBS
** Oct. 30: CICC (China) - $800 mln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct. 30: SH Kelkar (India)- $78 mln IPO. JM Financial,
Kotak
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML,
MS
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln
SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** Ladies clothes maker Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion
has applied to the China Securities Regulatory
Commission for approval to embark on a Shanghai IPO
** Bensteel and Xinyu Iron and Steel Group plans to offer
three-year exchangeable bonds of 4 bln yuan ($630 mln) and 1 bln
yuan respectively
