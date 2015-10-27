Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Oct. 29: Interglobe Aviation (India) IPO-INAI.NS - $500 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS

** Oct. 30: CICC (China) - $800 mln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC

** Oct. 30: SH Kelkar (India)- $78 mln IPO. JM Financial, Kotak

** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank

** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche

** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS

** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Ladies clothes maker Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion has applied to the China Securities Regulatory Commission for approval to embark on a Shanghai IPO

** Bensteel and Xinyu Iron and Steel Group plans to offer three-year exchangeable bonds of 4 bln yuan ($630 mln) and 1 bln yuan respectively (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)