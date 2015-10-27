BRIEF-Vikas Ecotech gets order from Mexichem
* Says order to supply organotin stabilizers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/1KC7mxe)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says order to supply organotin stabilizers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Saw Mill ST Bk Fac