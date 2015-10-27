Trump rebukes Rexnord again for moving jobs to Mexico
WASHINGTON, May 7 President Donald Trump took aim again on Sunday at Rexnord Corp for the industrial supplier's decision to move jobs to Mexico from Indiana.
** Dialight shares slump c.17 pct, top loser on FTSE All Share Electronic Equipment Index & on track for largest intraday fall in 4 months
** DIAL says Q3 trading was characterised by weak oil & gas sector and reduced levels of industrial capex, particularly in North America, its largest market
** Co does not expect to declare a dividend before 2017
** Peel Hunt cuts rating to "add" from "buy" while Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to 600p from 660p
** Co had warned on H1 results in July due to delay in orders largely by oil and gas customers
** More than three quarters of avg 30-day share volume already gone through in first 20 mins of trading
BEIJING, May 8 The Chinese capital is sanitizing its ancient hutong alleyways, home to millions of migrants workers and thousands of small businesses, bulldozing illegal constructions and forcing shops, bars and tiny courtyard restaurants to relocate or go under.