BRIEF-Argenx announces launch of proposed initial public offering in the United States
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES
Oct 27 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($708.47 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MQgwbe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: