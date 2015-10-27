BRIEF-Argenx announces launch of proposed initial public offering in the United States
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES
Oct 27 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on Oct 28
Oct 27 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on Oct 28
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals