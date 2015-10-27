Oct 27 Vedanta

* CFO says H2 will be "better" as it ramps up iron ore production in Goa, controls costs

* Vedanta CEO Albanese says buy out of minority investors in Cairn India could be put before shareholders as early as Jan

* Vedanta CEO says not currently considering plan to sweeten offer to Cairn India minority shareholders

* Vedanta CEO Albanese says no direct interaction with Indian government "in recent past" regarding Hindustan Zinc or Balco Further company coverage: (Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques in NEW DELHI)