BRIEF-Argenx announces launch of proposed initial public offering in the United States
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES
Oct 27 Sinocare Inc
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire Nipro Diagnostics for $272.5 million
Source text in Chinese:

* Q1 sales 363 million riyals