PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 Shenzhen Zowee Tech Co Ltd
* Says scraps asset restructuring, share trade to resume on Oct 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kLvjNO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: