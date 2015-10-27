BRIEF-Valiant Holding: purchase offer for Triba shares approved by Triba shareholders
* VALIANT'S PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF TRIBA PARTNER BANK AG IS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TRIBA
Oct 27 Anxin Trust Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 47.8 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($188.93 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LV0hK1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* VALIANT'S PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF TRIBA PARTNER BANK AG IS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TRIBA
* PLANS TO CARRY OUT ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE PERIOD FROM MAY 15, 2017 TO JUNE 9, 2017