Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Oct. 30: CICC (China) - $800 mln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC

** Oct. 30: SH Kelkar (India)- $78 mln IPO. JM Financial, Kotak

** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank

** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche

** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS

** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK has started pre-marketing its IPO of up to US$500m on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)