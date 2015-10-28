US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
** Axis Bank falls as much as 7.6 pct to its lowest since Sept 15
** Axis posts July-September profit in line with expectations but sparks worries after selling loans to asset reconstruction companies at steep discount
** Citigroup says loans were "aggressively" marked down, raising concerns about asset recognition/sales.
** Citigroup still sees enough upside to retain "buy" rating
** Barclays says Axis' stress sector exposures remain substantial
** IDFC Securities downgrades Axis to "neutral" from "outperformer," citing disappointing asset quality
** Of 54 analysts covering the stock, 50 have "buy" or a higher rating, 3 "hold" and one "sell" - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/manoj.rawal. thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)